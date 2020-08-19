Attorney General Steve Marshall announces conviction of former employee of Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday the conviction of Amanda M. Milford for theft of property in the first degree. Milford, 40, of Alexander City, is the former district administrative coordinator for the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Milford pleaded guilty to an information – a procedure in which felony charges are resolved without requiring grand jury involvement. She was sentenced by Tallapoosa County District Court Judge Kim Taylor to two years imprisonment and ordered to pay $59,473.13 in restitution. Milford’s sentence of imprisonment was suspended and she was placed on probation for a period of five years.

An audit conducted by the Alabama Examiners of Public Accounts led to the discovery of the theft, which was further investigated by Attorney General Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division. Milford used her signature authority for bank accounts belonging to the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District to steal public funds, duplicate travel expenses, and alter her rate of pay to receive an inflated paycheck. The district court’s restitution order includes both the amount she stole from the Soil and Water Conservation District and non-sufficient funds fees incurred as a result of Milford’s theft.

Attorney General Marshall commended his Special Prosecutions Division for its work in the case. He also expressed his appreciation for assistance provided by the Alabama Examiners of Public Accounts, the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s Office.