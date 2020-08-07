CCSD holds teacher orientation

The Chambers County School District held its orientation Monday at the Cotton Duck in Valley for its 23 certified teachers, who will fill new or vacant positions this year in the Chambers County School District.

They will replace educators who retired, resigned or transferred.

“We always look forward to welcoming new teachers,” Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said in a press release. “In addition to the normal challenges they face each year, all of our administrators, principals and classroom educators have the additional issue of dealing with the coronavirus. Though this is an unprecedented situation, we have carefully developed a plan of action for opening schools in a safe manner based on the guidelines and advice from state and federal health professionals.”

Professional and ethical standards for teachers, instructional resources available through the district’s resource center, Child Nutrition Program logistics and requirements, access to information technology, special education services and school safety were the topics discussed.

“This staff instruction is required by law each year, but because of the current social distancing requirements, we could not meet collectively in one confined space,” Hodge said. “Therefore, faculty members will receive their training virtually and simultaneously at their individual campus locations.”

All teachers were in their classrooms starting on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to begin preparations for the arrival of students on Wednesday, Aug. 12.