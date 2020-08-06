Cover contest to decide cover athlete for Gridiron magazine

For the third consecutive year, The Valley Times-News is letting the community choose the cover for its annual football magazine, previewing the upcoming high school football season.

“Gridiron” will preview the season for all seven local schools — Springwood School, Chambers Academy, Lanett, LaFayette, Beulah, Valley and Troup County. It will include team previews broken down by position, rosters, plenty of photos and in-depth coverage at each school.

The cover contest will take place on The Valley Times-News Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and all six Chambers County schools will be represented. Troup High will be included in The LaGrange Daily News contest for its high school football magazine, which will take place in the coming weeks.

The contest will start Friday morning and will end on Sunday at 5 p.m.

There are six total cover options, each featuring a mixture of the area’s six Alabama schools. One player will be highlighted in the middle of the cover.

“Friday nights in the fall are special. There’s no state that appreciates high school football the way Alabama does, especially right here in Chambers County,” said Daniel Evans, publisher of The Valley Times-News. “We’re excited to publish another edition of Gridiron, highlighting our local gridiron stars.”

The process to vote is an easy one.

The photos will be posted in a photo gallery on The Valley Times-News Facebook page. To vote, pick the cover you want to vote for and click “like” or “react” to the photo.

On Twitter, all of the cover options will be posted on The Valley Times-News page.

Click the photo you like the most and “retweet” it. On Instagram, “like” the image you want to vote for.

This gives everyone three ways to vote for their favorite cover. Comments will not be counted as votes on any form of social media.