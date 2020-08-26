Ellis elected to third term on LaFayette council

Michael Ellis was re-elected to serve a third term on the LaFayette City Council on Tuesday night.

Ellis defeated Patricia Davis 103-53 to win the election, capturing 66 percent of the vote.

“I’m excited and thankful to the people in my district for hiring for another four years,” Ellis said. “I’m ready to work. There are a lot of things in my district I have been working on for the past eight years that we haven’t accomplished yet. I’m excited to get back in there.”

Ellis said he’s looking forward to continuing to support projects that LaFayette already has planned.

“We are about to start with the new city hall and the police department so I’m glad to see that happening,” Ellis said. “We have some street paving that is going to happen. And we are working to get that new city park up and going.”

Davis said she plans to keep working for people in LaFayette.

“It is what it is,” Davis said. “I’m still going to be willing to work with the District D citizens and be their voice for them.”

When asked if there was anything specific Davis wanted to see done in District 5, she said that Ellis has already had eight years on the council.

“Michael has been there eight years already, and we haven’ got anything done,” Davis said. “What makes everything think we are going to get anything done these next four years?”