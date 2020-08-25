Harris County School District reports 2 active student cases, zero employees
The Harris County School District released the second weekly COVID-19 report for the school system.
The data being shared by the district is for a seven-day range includes the total number of students as well as breaking the numbers down by on-campus and virtual, the total number of employees, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in each group, and the total number of close contact cases in each group.
The current data, from Aug. 18, through Aug. 24, includes:
Total number of students 5541
On-campus students 4181
Virtual students 1360
Number of COVID-19 active cases 2
On-campus active cases 1
Virtual active cases 1
Number of close contact cases 27
On-campus active cases 27
Virtual active cases 0
Total number of employees 763
Number of COVID-19 active cases 0
Number of close contact cases 5
The District continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to monitor and manage the process.
