Helen Sanders Blankenship, 98, of Huguley, has peacefully been called to Heaven by her Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Bethany House in Auburn.

Helen was born in Buffalo on Nov. 6, 1921, and was the oldest of Olin and Jimmie Sanders. Her family moved to Huguley, when she was 6 years old.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milford Blankenship, of 60 years; all her siblings, Annie Pearl Harper, Harold Sanders, Mack Sanders, Agnes Parker and Bobby Sanders.

She is survived by her son, Charles Blankenship (Brenda) of Prattville; daughter, Elaine Harry (Phillip) of Auburn; grandchildren, Leslie Boykin (Jeff) of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Adam Blankenship (Angela) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tanya Harry Kadi (Mike) of Astoria, Oregon, and Cleve Harry (Paige) of Johns Creek, Georgia; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beatrice Sanders of Lanett.

Helen was lovingly known as Granny, Granny B, and Miss Helen. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Huguley and was the last surviving Charter member there.

The family will be planning a memorial service for Helen to be announced later in the year. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huguley Calvary Baptist Church, 2420 South Phillips Road, Lanett, AL 36863.

