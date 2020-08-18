Kirkland to teach first grade at Springwood

Springwood School announced the addition of first-grade teacher Chelsey Kirkland to its 2020-21 faculty.

“We’re thrilled to have a Point University graduate as our new first-grade teacher,” Springwood Head of School Lowrie McCown said in a press release. “Her interview lesson was exceptional, and I’m looking forward to watching her work with her class.”

Kirkland holds a bachelor’s of science in child and youth development, specializing in early childhood education from Point University. Kirkland graduated from Valley High School in 2014.

Previously, Kirkland was the headteacher at Darden Head Start in Opelika. She was also an intern at Lafayette Christian School in LaGrange, Georgia, where she assisted in a Pre-K classroom.

While attending Point University, Chelsey worked with groups of children as a student leader. Additionally, she was the Children’s Church Leader at the Bridge Church in Cusseta.

“We are so excited to have Mrs. Kirkland join our elementary family,” said Brandi Drake, Springwood School’s fourth-grade teacher and elementary lead teacher. “She brings great energy and enthusiasm to this role. Her love of children and serving in early childhood education will be a great blessing to our school.”