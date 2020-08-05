Lanett council approves road paving for several streets

LANETT — The Lanett City Council on Monday approved a paving bid that will see a host of city streets resurfaced in the coming weeks. At $135,000, Chris Clark Grading & Paving was the lowest bid received. A second bid came in at more than $148,000.

The paving will include approximately 1,850 feet on 16th Avenue SW (from 16th Avenue SW to 21st Avenue SW), an estimated 2,100 feet on North 14th Street (from North 6th Avenue to North 11th Avenue), and approximately 2,500 feet in the Johnson Subdivision including North 15th Avenue, North 15th Drive, North 15th Court and North 17th Avenue. Also to be resurfaced will be an 850-foot portion of South 11th Avenue that runs from South 5th Street to South 8th Street.

According to Planning and Public Services Director Tony Chandler, each street will receive one inch of wearing surface. All valve risers and manhole risers will be placed, or asphalt sloped, in such a manner to have a smooth transition.

Mayor Kyle McCoy thanked council members Tony Malone and John Motley on having helped out at Saturday’s back-to-school book bag giveaway at L.B. Sykes Community Center. He noted the absence of Council Member Charles Looser and a good reason to be out of town: he was in Arizona at a ceremony where his son Andrew was receiving a promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

On a sad note, Council Member Angelia Thomas extended condolences to the family of former Lanett High football star Quae Houston, who tragically passed away over the weekend.

In other business, the council announced the election officers for the Aug. 25 municipal election.

For District One, they are Dot Brumbeloe, inspector; Dorothy Thomas, registration list clerk; Susan King, poll list clerk, and Floyd Aikens, electronic counter. In District Two, they are Gerald Brumbeloe, inspector; Alvree Welch, registration list clerk; Nekeita Walker, poll list clerk and Janie Ransom, electronic counter. District Three: Tabitha English, inspector; Pat Brooks and Jelizabeth Jackson, registration list clerks and Connie Nixon, ballot clerk. District Four: Gussie McGill, inspector; Carrie L. Wilson, registration list clerk; and Mable Jeanette Walker, poll list clerk. District Five: Maudie Howell Taylor, inspector; Cathy Gibson, registration list clerk; Katherine Grady, poll list clerk; John Wayne Allen, ballot clerk and Floy Aikens, chief inspector.

Mayor McCoy said that a bid opening would be taking place at city hall on Aug. 20 for Phases IV and V of the streetscape project. Work could start on this in September. Phase IV is the east side of North Lanier Avenue from Tanyard Creek to Cherry Drive. Phase V will be the first section to be done on First Street. On the north side, it will run from Gwen’s Tax Service to North 6th Avenue; on the south side it will run between South 3rd and South 4th streets near the First Christian Church.

The downtown fountain is also finally back working again after months of being down.

“Hunter and Brandon Cook got our downtown fountain up and running again this week,” McCoy said. “I’m very glad it’s running again.”