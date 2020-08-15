Moffett announces candidacy for Lanett council

Tony Moffett, a native of Lanett, is running for the district 5 position on the Lanett City Council. He was born to the late Walter Moffett and Shirley Moffett. During his senior year at Tuskegee University, he earned B.S. Degree in Sociology. He also earned two SIAC Championship rings in Football.

He is a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Upon graduation, he moved to Atlanta where he was employed at the Atlanta Job Corp Program, where he taught and case managed over 500 students. He was promoted to SGA advisor over the program.

While serving the Atlanta area, he had the opportunity to meet Congressman John Lewis. He eventually took his students to Washington D.C. to visit the White House.

Moffett said Lanett is long overdue for this process. He believes it is time for new and improved ideas to be brought to the City of Lanett.

Moffett said that he will back the blue, work hard to represent his constituents, bring back an efficient government, promote development, add new ideas and reconnect with the community.

”As I travel along this journey, I have seen unfinished Mill Project, empty unkept homes in District 5, and roads that need to be repaired,” Moffett said. “If you elect Tony Moffett to work for you, I promise to end these issues in a timely manner and reconnect the people of Lanett. So mask up and vote for me on Aug. 25, 2020.”