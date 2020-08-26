Mr. Albert L. Trammell, 70, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, 1 p.m. CST at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, the Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr., officiating, the Rev. William Trammell, eulogist.

Mr. Trammell is survived by his wife, Emma Goodwin; one daughter, Demetria Nicole Staples; and one son, Dwayne Goodwin, both of Roanoke; five grandchildren, Antievia Staples, Antaniya Staples, Dewayne Cordarious Childs, Cortorious Deshaun Childs and Chaquita Lashay Childs; five great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Childs, Kashton Childs, Kaynen Harrington, Kyelan Harrington and Zymon Tucker; two sisters, Patrica (Stanley) Allen and Cynthia Foster, both of Roanoke; three bothers, Tommie L. (Elizabeth) Trammell and Charles (Donna) Trammell, both of Roanoke; Willie (Kelly) Trammell of San Diego and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.