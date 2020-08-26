Mr. Albert L. Trammell
Mr. Albert L. Trammell, 70, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, 1 p.m. CST at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, the Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr., officiating, the Rev. William Trammell, eulogist.
Mr. Trammell is survived by his wife, Emma Goodwin; one daughter, Demetria Nicole Staples; and one son, Dwayne Goodwin, both of Roanoke; five grandchildren, Antievia Staples, Antaniya Staples, Dewayne Cordarious Childs, Cortorious Deshaun Childs and Chaquita Lashay Childs; five great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Childs, Kashton Childs, Kaynen Harrington, Kyelan Harrington and Zymon Tucker; two sisters, Patrica (Stanley) Allen and Cynthia Foster, both of Roanoke; three bothers, Tommie L. (Elizabeth) Trammell and Charles (Donna) Trammell, both of Roanoke; Willie (Kelly) Trammell of San Diego and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Ms. Lelar Mae Williams
Funeral arrangements are pending for Ms. Lelar Mae Williams, 78, of LaFayette, who died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at LaFayette... read more