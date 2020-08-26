Mr. Bobby Lee Brown Sr., age 81, of Lanett, transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Diversicare Health and Rehab Center, Lanett.

Mr. Brown, the son of the late William Henry Brown and Mozelle Brown Johnson, was born on Aug. 25, 1938, in Roanoke, Randolph County.

“Peanut,” as he was known, accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age. He later joined Greenwood Baptist Church, where he served on the deacon, usher board and cemetery sexton.

He was retired from Fairfax Mill with many years of service.

He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Frances Brown; son, Bobby Brown, Jr.; five siblings, William Henry Brown Jr., Ida Miller, J.D. (Snow) Brown, Rueben Mack Brown, and Charlie Lee Brown.

Bobby leaves to cherish his memories, four sons, Jerome (Mary Ann) Brown, Lanett, Harvey (Gwen) Brown, Opelika, Jeffery (Felicia) Brown, Montgomery, Tony Brown, West Point; two daughters, Janice (Greg) Page, Beulah and Destiny Brown, LaGrange, Georgia; three sisters, Jessie Hutchinson, Betty Sanders, Lanett and Lizzie Scorggins, Atlanta; special daughter-in-law, Brenda (late the Rev. Bobby L. Jr.) Brown; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law and a host of relatives.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST in the Greenwood Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. James McTier, Jr. Pastor, Pastor Tony Avery, eulogist, the Rev. Terry Magby assisting

Public viewing was held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the mortuary.

M.W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.