Mr. Chardor Chardo Winston, age 56, of Stockbridge, Georgia, formerly of West Point, took his rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, Crestview, Florida.

He was born on June 28, 1964, to the late General Winston and Sarah Gladys Winston in Langdale. He graduated from West Point High School in West Point with the class of 1982. He attended Trenholm Technical College in Montgomery, where he received a certification as a professional truck driver.

He accepted Christ in his life at an early age uniting with Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point. In later years, he joined Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Montgomery.

He met and married the love of his life, Tabatha McCurdy-Winston. They were married for 27 years. Out of this union of love, one son was born. His love and dedication to his family was undeniable.

Chauncey loved his family, friends, home projects and was an avid tennis player. He had a bubbly, outgoing personality and never met a stranger.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Tabatha Renea Winston; two sons, Marquette R. Winston and Zaccheus S. Winston; step-son, Giovonski J. McCurdy; a devoted mother, Sarah Gladys Winston; mother-in-law, Elizabeth McCurdy; three brothers, Curtis (Celeste) Winston, Marcie (Sandra) Winston, Marcus Jermain (Katherine) Winston; one sister, Dedra Winston; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces nephews, cousins and many, many long-term faithful friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST in the Marseilles Cemetery with the Dr. John Williams serving as the eulogist and Dr. Roderick Williams assisting.

Public viewing will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences visit www:mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.

