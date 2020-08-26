Mr. Charlie “Charles” Wade Tucker, Jr., a resident of Lanett, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at EAMC-Lanier Memorial Hospital in Valley.

Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett, with Pastor Charles Trammell officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

Public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

Mr. Tucker was a 1968 graduate of Lanier High School, Lanett and had over 20 years of service with Nyack Hospital in Nyack, New York before retiring.

His survivors include, one son, Charlie W. Tucker III; six grandchildren; three sisters, Willie Montgomery and Maryann Barnes both of Lanett and Wanda Tucker, Hogansville, Georgia; two brothers, Richard Tucker, Lanett and Juran Brown, LaGrange, Georgia; two special friends who he thought of as a brother and a sister, Manual Brownlee and Eartha Holman, both of Blacksville, South Carolina; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be expressed at: www.davismemorialmortuary.com.