Mr. Eric Carral Norris
Mr. Eric Carral Norris, 45, of Valley, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence.
There was a graveside service on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill at 1 p.m. CST. The Rev. Justin Freeman officiated.
Mr. Norris is survived by his children, Devontae Finley, Atlanta, Dan Terrius Norris and Erical Norris both of LaGrange, Georgia and Ava E. Norris, Valley; parents, Willie Ralph and Bobbie Jean Core, Valley; brothers, Willie C. Core, Auburn, Deshawn Core, Valley, Ricky (Stephaine) Core, Hughley, Nicholas (Thomas) Core, Valley and John and Jaquine Taylor, Columbus, Georgia; sisters, Shantavis L. Core, Valley, Rachele Brown, Phoenix, Pricella Madden, Valley and Anita (Chris) Trammell, Lanett; grandparents, Georgia A. Norris Stodgehill, LaFayette and Minnie B. Finley, Camp Hill; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Bobby Lee Brown Sr
Mr. Bobby Lee Brown Sr., age 81, of Lanett, transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at... read more