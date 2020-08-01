Mr. Otis Walker, Jr., age 73, of Lanett, was born Sept. 29,1946, to the late Otis Walker and Rosie Lee Jackson. He was raised by the late Ocie Lee Jackson. Otis entered into eternal peace on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia.

Otis was a member of New Zion Baptist Church.

He retired from Arco Alloys Steel Company in Detroit with many years of service. After retirement, he returned to West Point, where he enjoyed his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Coral “Princess” Walker; three brothers, Josie Jackson, Ocie Jackson, Jr. and Theodo Jackson; four sisters, Mary Freeman, Annie Lue Frazier, Irene J. Miller and Angela L. Williams.

Otis leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, McClure Walker; a son, Terence Walker; brothers, Auto (Vanilla) Jackson, Amos Jackson, Jessie Matthew and Leemy Jackson; sisters, Georgia Lovelace, Mary (Thelvie) Collins, Dorthy Zachery, Rosie Moss, Leola Nwajei, Patricia Robinson, Tracy (Homer) Jennings, Barbara (Nathaniel) Stephens, Shirley (Frank) Wright, Reginia Walker and Deborah Turner; grandchildren, Montevious Whitehead, Terrence Walker, Tamaya Walker, Torrance Walker, Tyler Walker and Jordan Walker; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at noon EST in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jackie Banks, officiating.

Public viewing will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences visit www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.