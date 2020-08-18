Mrs. Linda R. George, of Lanett , a loving wife and mother of three children passed away on Friday August 14, 2020 at her residence at the age of 77 after battling cancer for the last five years.

Linda was born in West Point, April 10, 1943, to the late Vernon S. Reed and the late Mary Reed. She worked for West Point Stevens at Carter Mill as a weaver for over 30 years. She had a big heart and was known for her beautiful smile, she was a dedicated member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in LaFayette. She loved the Lord.

Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, with visitation held at Resthaven Chapel from 11:30 a.m. EST until 1 p.m. EST prior to the service.

She is survived by her three children, Stacey Williams (Bo Long) of West Point, Michael Lowery (Toni) of Valley and Jamie Lowery (Crystal) of Lanett; three grandchildren; Logan Gross (Miranda Buice) of Valley, Justin Lowery of Valley and Kamryn Lowery of Valley; two great-grandchildren Landon Gross and Damian Gross.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Lynwood Lowery and Dan George, and granddaughter Jodi Gross.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.