Police reports Aug 11

Valley reports

› Domestic 3rd was reported at 100 blk of Jefferson street

› Terrance Keegan Alexander, 26, of Valley, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

Lanett reports

› Scott Manley, 49, of Lanett, arrested for harassment.

› Harassment reported in the 3000 Blk Phillips Rd.

› Domestic violence 3rd reported in the 100 Blk S 19th St.

LaFAYETTE reports

› Criminal mischief reported on co. rd. 32

› Criminal trespass reported on 1st Ave. N.E.

› Cruelty to animals reported on 1st Ave. N. E.

› Robert Bridges, 43, was charged with two counts of failure to appear

Sheriff’s office reports

› Topciciain Vaughn, 43 of Lanett, was arrested for sex offender registration and notification act violation and sex offender registration and notification act violation

› Jamarious Williams, 30 of LaFayette, was arrested for receiving stolen property 1st and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer