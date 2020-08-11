Powell Chapel to hold drive-through for back-to-school supplies

On Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. CT, Powell Chapel United Methodist Church will be hosting a drive-through for back-to-school supplies.

It will be held at the LaFayette High School gym.

“It’s called PPE, pull-up, petition God with a prayer and expect God to grant our request,” LaFayette councilmember Tammie B. Williams said. “If you know anyone that needs school supplies, masks [or] hand sanitizer, we’re asking that direct the children to the LaFayette High School gym from 5 to 7 p.m. and we’ll be there handing out supplies. It’ll be a drive-through.”