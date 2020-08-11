Shoes to benefit Red Door Project

Hope Enterprises, Inc. started a shoe drive fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 1 to raise funds for Shoes for Soles. Hope Enterprises, Inc. will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds earned will benefit Hope’s Red Door Project. Anyone can help by donating and delivering gently worn, used and new shoes to 1306 E. 10th Street in West Point (storage house behind Eagles Nest Cathedral). Donations will be accepted every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Friday, Aug. 13 thru Sept. 25, 2020.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.