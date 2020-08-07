Springwood named AISA Blue Ribbon School

The Alabama Independent School Association announced its recipients of the 2019-2020 AISA Blue Ribbon School Award on Thursday. Springwood School was one of the 27 schools to receive the award.

According to a press release from the AISA, the AISA Blue Ribbon Award program is sponsored by the AISA to recognize member schools with outstanding educational programs. In order to be considered for the AISA Blue Ribbon Award, a school must complete a rigorous application process and exemplify excellence in scholastic achievement, professional learning, student involvement and community interaction.

“Once again, Springwood School continues it’s stellar history as one of the top K-12 independent schools in Alabama,” Springwood Head of School Lowrie McCown said in a school press release. “For the past nine consecutive years, we’ve had the honor of receiving the Blue Ribbon Award as a college prep school of excellence as recognized by the Alabama Independent School Association.”

According to the press release, the AISA has been steadfast in its efforts since 1970 to maintain an organization of independently operated non-public schools that are rich in diversity, committed to academic excellence, and deeply concerned about the growth and development of students. The association’s goal is to provide quality educational services and programs that ultimately serve to enrich the educational experiences of the students within its member schools.