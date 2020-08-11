Sweetland Amphitheatre cancels 2020 concert season

LaGrange’s Sweetland Amphitheatre announced the cancellation of its 2020 concerts Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sweetland Amphitheatre is committed to the safety of our live event community,” the announcement reads. “With the health and safety of our patrons, performers, and venue staff as its foremost priority, Sweetland has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Concert Year.”

Concerts that had been scheduled for August, September and October included Styx, Travis Tritt, Emmylou Harris, Fantasia, for King & Country, The Black Jacket Symphony, Bethel Music and Yacht Rock Revue.

All tickets, parking and VIP upgrades will be refunded in full starting Monday.

According to the announcement, some of the cancelled acts “will be back in 2021 along with a host of other incredible artists.”