Two local teams ranked in ASWA preseason poll
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason rankings, and two teams from Chambers County made their respective lists.
Both teams that are ranked made the jump up in classification.
Lanett, who is coming off a 1A State Championship in 2019, was ranked as the No. 2 team in 2A and received four first-place votes.
Chambers Academy, who played for the AISA Class A State Championship game in 2019, was ranked as the No. 4 team in the AISA.
Below is the full preseason rankings, along with each teams’ final records in 2019.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L;
- Thompson (23); 12-1;
- Central-Phenix City (1); 12-2;
- Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4;
- Hoover; 10-3;
- Auburn; 9-4;
- Fairhope; 6-5;
- James Clemens; 9-3;
- Dothan*; 8-3;
- Theodore; 8-3;
- Prattville; 9-3;
Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4), Daphne* (5-5), Spain Park (4-6), Sparkman (8-3), Florence (7-5), Oak Mountain (4-6), Vestavia Hills (7-4), Enterprise (5-6).
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L;
- Oxford (18); 14-1;
- Mountain Brook* (5); 8-3;
- Pinson Valley; 10-3;
- Blount; 8-3;
- McGill-Toolen* (1); 11-1;
- Opelika; 11-2;
- Eufaula; 9-3;
- Clay-Chalkville; 10-3;
- Spanish Fort; 9-5;
- Gardendale; 8-4;
Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1), Lee-Montgomery* (7-3), Muscle Shoals (12-1), Stanhope Elmore (9-3), Briarwood* (12-2), Park Crossing (5-8).
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L;
- Central-Clay Co. (12); 13-2;
- Pleasant Grove (8); 13-2;
- St. Paul’s* (3); 8-4;
- Ramsay; 10-3;
- UMS-Wright* (1); 14-0;
- Guntersville; 8-3;
- Andalusia*; 10-4;
- Faith-Mobile; 11-1;
- 9 (tie). Alexandria; 8-3;
- 9 (tie). Fairview*; 9-3;
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4), Center Point (9-4), Fairfield (3-7), Pike Road* (11-1), Carroll-Ozark (3-6), Demopolis (7-4), Sylacauga (8-3).
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L;
- American Chr. (8); 11-2;
- Bibb Co.* (9); 12-1;
- Vigor* (4); 4-7;
- Etowah*; 9-2;
- Jacksonville (3); 12-3;
- Deshler; 9-4;
- Gordo*; 12-1;
- Madison Co.*; 10-3;
- Madison Aca.*; 5-6;
- Anniston; 9-5;
Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4), Good Hope (8-3), Geneva* (8-3), Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4), Mobile Chr.* (9-5), St. James* (10-2).
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L;
- Piedmont (24); 14-1;
- Fyffe*; 15-0;
- Hillcrest-Evergreen*; 7-5;
- Catholic-Montgomery*; 12-1;
- T.R. Miller; 9-5;
- Providence Chr.; 10-2;
- Pike Co.; 10-1;
- Walter Wellborn; 12-2;
- Reeltown*; 13-2;
- Flomaton; 11-2;
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1), Opp (4-7), New Brockton* (5-6), Collinsville* (12-2), Excel (3-7).
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L;
- Leroy (18); 11-3;
- Lanett* (4); 14-0;
- Mars Hill Bible*; 14-1;
- Randolph Co.* (2); 11-2;
- Red Bay; 12-1;
- Ariton; 10-3;
- G.W. Long; 10-3;
- Luverne; 11-1;
- Addison; 8-3;
- Spring Garden*; 11-2;
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8), Elba* (8-4), North Sand Mountain (9-4), Falkville* (7-5), Westbrook Chr. (8-4), Highland Home (3-7), J.U. Blacksher (9-3).
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L;
- Brantley (16); 11-2;
- Sweet Water (7); 11-2;
- Pickens Co.; 11-3;
- Maplesville (1); 9-3;
- Linden; 6-5;
- Decatur Heritage; 12-1;
- Cedar Bluff*; 7-4;
- Notasulga; 6-5;
- Southern Choctaw*; 4-6;
- Marengo; 6-5;
Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6), South Lamar (10-2), Donoho (9-2).
AISA
Team (first-place); 2019 W-L;
- Autauga Aca. (18); 9-2;
- Bessemer Aca. (3); 11-3;
- Glenwood (2); 9-4;
- Chambers Aca.; 11-2;
- Pike Liberal Arts; 3-8;
- Escambia Aca.; 9-4;
- Tuscaloosa Aca.; 8-4;
- Monroe Aca. (1); 9-3;
- Edgewood; 9-3;
- Jackson Aca.; 3-7;
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-1) 6, Lee-Scott (5-6), Sparta (2-7).
