Film by Valley graduate to be featured at Lanett City Film Festival

The Fourth Annual Lanett City Film Festival will take place online at http://www.lanettfilmfestival.com/ starting on Aug 10 and will conclude on Aug 14. There will also be a final awards ceremony wrapping up the week-long event. Tickets for the festival are available for $10 on the Lanett City Film Festival’s website.

With the expansion of festival hours, more independent films are available to the public than ever before and this year’s location makes the event open to anyone with an internet connection.

“As always, the health and well-being of our citizens is a priority for the City of Lanett. Moving the film festival online allows us to continue promoting the creativity and talents of film artists, while ensuring that attendees can safely enjoy the entertainment presented,” said Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy.

The 56 films that will be presented during the festival include narrative shorts, documentaries, student films and features. In order to help guests easily select the showings that hold the most interest for them, trailers and descriptions of festival films are available on the festival’s official website at www.lanettfestival.com.

“Even though our festival is virtual this year, we have worked diligently to ensure the best experience possible for everyone involved and, by utilizing live-streaming, we are allowing an even greater interaction between our guests and artists,” said Festival Coordinator Eric Wright.

Films entered into the festival are eligible for multiple awards, with the “City of Lanett” Award to be voted on by the audience. Categories include the Best Feature Film, the Best Short Film, Best Documentary, Best Documentary Short, Best Actor and Best Actress.

“Feature Films” are classified as films 50 minutes or more in length. “Short Films” are classified as films with a total run-time between 3 and 45 minutes. The traditional Saturday night awards ceremony will be streamed live at 8 p.m. EST on the festival’s Facebook page and website.

This year’s festival will include a film by Valley High School graduate Joshua Hooks called Global Caper – A Self Taped Movie. The movie depicts actors from across the globe, joining together in this lighthearted, tasteful and fun Noir-style film. Global Caper steers away from being “cinematic” and replaces it with a steady dose of new characters and dialogue that would be common in the twilight zone COVID-19 pandemic era. Every scene was shot by actors in self-isolation. Actors and actresses have credits from productions such as The Young and the Restless, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Agents of Shield, Venom, Walking Dead, Outerbanks, Veep and more. This film is showing at 8:30 p.m. on Aug 13, with a Q&A with Hooks at 8 p.m.

A full list of movies and schedule is also available on the Lanett City Film Festival’s website.