Valley Lions Club gives away masks

VALLEY — Members of the Valley Lions Club had a busy Saturday morning giving away face masks near the entrance of the Village Square Shopping Center. The club had a total of 750 masks to distribute, and they gave five free light blue masks to anyone who stopped by. They also had 300 bottles of water to give away, which was appreciated on a hot August day.

Some of the masks had been given to the Lions by Rick Sims of Industrial Service & Supply (ISS) and some were donated by Sam’s in Auburn.

Long known for its motto “We Serve,” Lions International has been active in its support of communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s mask giveaway by the Valley Lions Club is an example of the way Lions International is reaching out to help. Lions International’s Response Center, located at www.lionsinternational.org, offers frequent updates on what the club is doing in the U.S. Lions International has more than 1.4 million members in clubs in more than 200 countries.

The Response Center is a central source for news and resources impacting Lions, and its efforts to save the world during a challenging time. LCIF grants are available for communities that have had at least 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There’s a maximum amount of $10,000 available in these grants. The funds are available to address immediate needs and are targeted toward working with local medical and emergency management services that are addressing the outbreak. This could be for sourcing of medical supplies, quarantine-related expenses, etc. for those who are infected. There’s also Multiple District level grants for areas with more than 5,000 confirmed cases.