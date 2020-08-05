Whitt Bradley announces candidacy for Valley City Council

Valley native Whit Bradley has formally announced his candidacy for the District seat on the Valley City Council.

Bradley currently owns and operates two businesses in District 2 and said he understands the importance of quality customer service through the work and treating people right.

“I grew up in Valley, attended school here and graduated from Valley High,” Bradley said. “Daily interaction with my customers has given me a unique insight about things that are most important to them. Therefore, I want to represent their interests on the Valley City Council.”

Bradley said business and industrial growth in Valley is essential for sustaining and improving the quality of life for all citizens. He said it’s important to encourage residents to shop local because it benefits the overall economy.

Bradley said he is also a firm supporter of the men and women in law enforcement.

He said they do an amazing job to keep the community safe, and if he is elected to city council, he will strive to ensure that police officers and other first responders have the resources they need to continue their service and protection.

“My passion is to see the city I love grow and prosper,” Bradley said. “We’ve come a long way, but there is still much to be accomplished. I believe public officials are obligated to serve the people who elected them.

“I have no preconceived agenda and will always put the interests of constituents first, I will never give anyone a reason to regret voting for me and will work hard every day to make them proud that they did. I would sincerely appreciate your support and vote on Aug. 25 for Valley City Council District Two.”