ASWA releases new football rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its rankings following the second week of high school football.

Chambers Academy and Lanett remained ranked, while Valley started to receive votes.

The Rebels defeated Abbeville Christian 38-0 last week to improve its record to 2-0 on the season. They remained in the same spot as a week ago.

The Rams defeated Lanett 20-14 in overtime, improving their record to 2-0, which also includes a blowout win against Beauregard in week one.

The loss dropped Lanett down from No. 2 down to No. 5.

Below is the full rankings:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 2-0; 276

2. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 199

3. Hoover; 2-0; 191

4. Auburn; 2-0; 160

5. Fairhope; 2-0; 136

6. Prattville; 2-0; 95

7. Austin; 2-0; 76

8. James Clemens; 1-1; 54

9. Central-Phenix City; 0-2; 39

10. Spain Park; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Daphne (2-0) 23, Dothan (0-1) 21, Oak Mountain (2-0) 7, Gadsden City (2-0) 4, Enterprise (1-0) 3.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mountain Brook (16); 1-0; 252

2. Oxford (6); 1-1; 222

3. Blount; 1-1; 164

4. Eufaula (1); 2-0; 144

5. McGill-Toolen; 0-0; 137

6. Pinson Valley; 1-1; 133

7. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0; 81

8. Gardendale; 2-0; 64

9. Opelika; 0-1; 60

10. Saraland; 1-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-1) 7, Park Crossing (1-1) 3, Cullman (2-0) 2, Valley (2-0) 2, Chelsea (1-1) 1, Stanhope Elmore (1-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Clay Co. (21); 2-0; 269

2. St. Paul’s (1); 2-0; 203

3. Ramsay; 1-0; 174

4. Pleasant Grove (1); 0-1; 169

5. Faith-Mobile; 2-0; 130

6. Guntersville; 1-0; 102

7. Alexandria; 1-0; 99

8. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 64

9. Fairview; 2-0; 57

10. Pike Road; 2-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Fairfield (1-0) 13, Andalusia (0-2) 3, Carver-Birmingham (1-1) 1, Demopolis (2-0) 1, Rehobeth (2-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (17); 2-0; 257

2. Bibb Co. (5); 2-0; 218

3. Vigor (1); 1-0; 183

4. Gordo; 2-0; 152

5. Madison Co.; 2-0; 120

6. Deshler; 0-1; 100

7. Madison Aca.; 1-0; 92

8. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 61

9. Jacksonville; 1-1; 45

10. Etowah; 0-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Good Hope (2-0) 21, Williamson (1-1) 14, Cherokee Co. (1-1) 3, Munford (2-0) 2, Priceville (1-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 1, Straughn (2-0) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (23); 1-0; 276

2. Fyffe; 1-0; 206

3. Walter Wellborn; 1-0; 179

4. Flomaton; 2-0; 149

5. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 107

6. Ohatchee; 2-0; 82

7 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 1-1; 78

7 (tie) Pike Co.; 0-1; 78

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 54

10. Reeltown; 1-1; 51

Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (1-1) 13, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 10, Montgomery Aca. (2-0) 9, Collinsville (2-0) 6, Opp (1-1) 6, Thomasville (1-0) 5, East Lawrence (2-0) 1, New Brockton (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (22); 1-0; 272

2. Randolph Co. (1); 1-0; 183

3. Mars Hill Bible; 1-1; 168

4. Red Bay; 1-0; 155

5. Lanett; 1-1; 150

6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 105

7. G.W. Long; 0-0; 95

8. Elba; 2-0; 53

9. Ariton; 1-1; 46

10. Clarke Co.; 1-0; 43

Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-1) 13, Falkville (2-0) 10, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 8, Addison (1-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Colbert Co. (2-0) 1, Isabella (1-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (23); 1-0; 276

2. Linden; 1-0; 206

3. Sweet Water; 0-1; 172

4. Maplesville; 1-1; 147

5. Notasulga; 0-0; 131

6. Fruitdale; 1-0; 110

7. Pickens Co.; 0-1; 92

8. Marengo; 0-1; 44

9. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 35

10. Cedar Bluff; 0-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (1-0) 25, Winterboro (2-0) 21, Millry (1-0) 9, Florala (1-0) 7, Donoho (0-1) 6, Billingsley (2-0) 2, Keith (2-0) 1, Loachapoka (1-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (21); 1-0; 270

2. Glenwood (1); 2-0; 207

3. Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 172

4. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 159

5. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-0; 131

6. Monroe Aca. (1); 1-0; 105

7. Edgewood; 2-0; 88

8. Escambia Aca.; 1-1; 66

9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 61

10. Jackson Aca.; 2-0; 48

Others receiving votes: Patrician (1-0) 2, Sparta (0-1) 2.