CCSD releases COVID numbers for week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
On Friday, the Chambers County School District released its COVID-19 numbers from Aug. 29 until Sept. 4.
In the four-day span, there was only one positive case reported, which is the same as the previous week. Overall, there have only been six positive cases.
According to the report, nine students were sent home this week due to exposure, which is also the same as last week. Three students were sent home for exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, which is down one from a week ago.
CCSD said only one employee had a positive case this week, which is down from last week. Overall, there have been seven positive cases.
Three teachers were sent home for exposure, while none were sent home for exhibiting symptoms.
CCSD has 2,368 students on CCSD campuses and 460 employees.
Blount talks about recreation, sports in 2020
VALLEY — Valley Parks and Recreation Director Laurie Blount said that 2020 has been the most challenging year she has... read more