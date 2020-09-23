CCSO Jail adds extension

On Tuesday, various leaders from around Chambers County gathered at the Chambers County jail for the ribbon cutting of the James C. Morgan Detention Facility.

“I appreciate them [Freeman Construction] for their hard work,” Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart said. “I want to thank the commissioners for making this possible. I am overwhelmed with the turnout that we have at the jail today, and we appreciate it.”

The new detention facility is named after James C. Morgan, who was the county’s sheriff for numerous years before Lockhart took over. The new facility was a $4.9 million project that will add 120 beds to the jail.

“I have had the pleasure of working with the commission in regards to this project now for over a year,” Chambers County Attorney Skip McCoy said. “I would like to thank the commissioners involved in regards to the project on a monthly basis. This has been going on for a year and a half, commissioner Sam Bradford, commissioner Debra Riley and commissioner Douglas Jones have been at all of the meetings to make this project a reality.”

Freeman Construction out of Columbus, Georgia was the construction company that built the new facility.

“We’ve been blessed to have two great sheriffs in Chambers County,” LaFayette Mayor Barry Moody said. “I’m just thankful as a mayor and a citizen of LaFayette for the relationships that we have with Mayor [Leonard] Riley and Mayor [Kyle] McCoy. Our police, fire, EMS and workers work very closely with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, and we’re thankful for those relationships that we’ve built.”

Along with members of the commission, police officers and firefighters, State Representative Debbie Wood was in attendance. While serving as a commissioner, Wood was involved in the project and got some of the foundation started for the current group of commissioners.

“It’s truly a testament of our sheriffs and their department as to what a great job they do,” Wood said. “Jails take money, and it’s your money coming out of your pocket to ensure that our community stays safe. I can tell you that they do a really good job with the money they have. This community does a great job with the money that it has, and this commission does a really good job with the money that it has. I feel honored to be here today.”

Lockhart said there would not be any tours of the new facility until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

“I take my hat off to Major Parris, Tommy Sims and their staff,” Lockhart said. “COVID is striking everywhere. A lot of jails around us have had COVID. Knock on wood, we have not had a case. I can not thank them enough for their hard work for keeping it out of the jail.”