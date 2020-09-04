LaFayette releases official election results

The City of LaFayette canvased its official election results, confirming there would be two runoffs from the Aug. 25 election.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Barry Moody finished with 257 votes and will face Kenneth Vines, who finished with 360 votes. Brandon Brooks finished third with 129 votes, while Anna Troxell finished with 36 votes.

District B will be the other runoff, as incumbent Charlotte Blasingame, who finished with 90 votes, will face Shannon Hunter, who finished with 53 votes. Hunter narrowly defeated Andrew Vines (by three votes) for the runoff.

Michael Ellis and Terry Mangram both won their races, winning by 51 and 56 votes respectively.

The runoff will take place in October.

For Blasingame, Moody and Kenneth Vines, a runoff is nothing new, as each participated in a runoff at the last election. Kenneth Vines narrowly lost to Moody in 2016. Blasingame participated in the city’s last runoff, when she won a special election in 2019.