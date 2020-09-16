Mrs. Betty Lee Booker Smith, a resident of Snellville, Georgia and native of Valley, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 202,0 at Eastside Medical Center, Snellville, Georgia.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and mandates from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC, Funeral Services are private.

Public Viewing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 5: p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2:p.m. at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel, 305 W. F. Burns Drive, Valley, AL.

Her survivors include, two children, Ana M. Richardson (Julius Bullock), Snellville, Georgia and Michael (Cutina) Smith, Belton, Missouri; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Al Davis (Marthar) Booker, Ft. Wayne, Indiana; one sister, Sarah Ann Dunn, Lanett; favorite nephew, Larry Dunn, Lanett; best friend and cousin, Ethel Nell James, Columbus, Georgia; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

