Mrs. Betty Sue Powell Crawford, 81, a resident of Valley, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the EAMC Lanier Nursing Home in Valley.

Mrs. Crawford is survived by her children, Viki Baker (William), James R. Crawford (Barbara), and Sherry Davis; one brother, James Powell; two sisters, Nadean Ford (Herbert) and Jeta Mae Evans; six grandchildren, Kristi Baker Wilson, Jamie Baker Powell (Kevin), Lacey Crawford Armstrong (Michael), Cody Crawford, Kylie Crawford & Joseph Wright; five great-grandchildren, Elisha (Eli) Emerton, Alyssa Emerton, Zaylie Armstrong, Zoe Armstrong, and Hudson Barnes.

A private graveside service will be held at Johnson Memorial Gardens in Valley.

Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.