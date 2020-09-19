Mrs. Mildred Gilbert Jones

Montgomery resident Mildred Gilbert Jones, 99, died peacefully at home on Sept. 12, 2020. Though simple, hers was a life well lived. Mrs. Jones was born January 5, 1921 to Marvin Wilson Gilbert and Grace Kewley Gilbert.

She was a graduate of Auburn University earning a BS and MS in Home Economics. Mrs. Jones worked most of her career in Blount County for the Alabama Cooperative Extension service.

Mildred was a lifelong member, Sunday school teacher and generous supporter of the Methodist Church, most recently with Whitfield Methodist Church in Montgomery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Reith Jones; and brother, Ray W. Gilbert, Sr.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her nephew, Ray W. Gilbert Jr. (Joan) of Lanett; her stepson, Robert Daniel Jones; stepdaughter Emily J. Shiller of Montgomery. Other survivors include great-nephew, Ray W. Gilbert III (Amy) of Valley; great-niece, Jennifer G. Kirby ( Matt) of Lanett; step granddaughter, Catherine Alison Belcher (Jason) of Atlanta; and two great-great nephews, Ty Gilbert and Kasen Kirby.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. EST at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett with the Rev. Jerry Ledbetter officiating.

Leak Memory Chapel is handling arrangements.