Mrs. Sarah Jackson Porter, a resident of Lanett, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville.

Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, Sept.5, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett with Brother Jeffery Morgan officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy L. Porter; one daughter, Tourjous Jackson Cook; one granddaughter, Sarah Morgan Cook; four sisters, Dorothy Hutchinson Todd, Ida Jackson Askew, Diane Jackson Brooks and Yvonne Jackson Vines; two brothers, John W. Jackson and Jessie L. Jackson; one aunt, Juliet Holloway; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Hutchinson, Emma G. Jackson and Vera Porter (Lorenzo) Nickerson; three brothers-in-law, Chartina Porter, Manuel Lewis Edwards and Darrius Porter; a special and loving friend, Lillie Ray; three step-children, Harvey Stanford, Marcel Harper and Tobias L. Porter; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

