Ms. Betty Ann Hatcher, 73 of Camp Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2020, at The Bethany House in Auburn.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. CST at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Camp Hill, Pastor Justin Freeman; Officiating.

Ms. Hatcher is survived by a son, Derrick (Pookie) Hatcher of Camp Hill; a daughter-in-law, Fay Hatcher of Camp Hill, a brother, Tony (Shelia) Hill of Camp Hill; three sisters, Nadean (Lonnie) Randle of Augusta, Georgia; Linda Robinson of Decatur, Donzetta Mathews, of Opelika; three granddaughters, Tamika Hatcher of Oxnard, California, Aaliyah Hatcher of Los Angeles, California and Amaya Hatcher of Camp Hill; five great grandchildren, Jada, Naima, Imoni, Jolyn, and Ermias Hatcher all of Oxnard, California and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.