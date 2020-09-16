OUR VIEW: Don’t wait to request absentee ballot

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans still have reservations about venturing out to places that attract large groups of people. With the upcoming election, the issue of standing in line at crowded polling locations has prompted more registered voters to request absentee ballots.

Chambers County is no different. In a story published on Tuesday, Circuit Court Clerk Lisa Burdette said they have received over 550 requests for absentee ballots. Burdette also stated that in years past they have not had as many requests so early in the process. Absentee ballot requests began filtering in on Wednesday, Sept 9. This time four years ago Burdette said they had received maybe 10 to 15 requests and finished with more than 1,200. We have no way of knowing how much the current number will grow, but we anticipate it increasing over the coming weeks.

To obtain an absentee ballot, write or visit the Chambers County Circuit Court office at 2 Lafayette St. Ste B-114 in LaFayette or online at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/absentee-ballot-applications and find Chambers County.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, but if you have made the choice not to physically head to the polls, do not wait until the last minute to request a ballot to avoid any potential delays in receiving your ballot.