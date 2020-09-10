Police need a break in Natalie’s disappearance

The Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) defines a missing person as: “anyone whose whereabouts is unknown whatever the circumstances of disappearance.

They will be considered missing until located and their well-being or otherwise established.”

People over the age of 18 go missing for a number of different reasons and not all are related to a crime.

Adults are free to go missing and until there is evidence of a crime, law enforcement can only go so far in their investigation.

Unfortunately, that appears to be the position that law enforcement finds itself in regard to Natalie Jones, the missing Heard County woman who was last seen on July 5.

Jones’ disappearance has become a national story, with television shows such as Dr. Phil featuring her case.

Jones, formerly Natalie Sheppard, 27, was last seen on July 5, around 1 a.m. near Jackson’s Gap, wearing a pink blouse with white shorts and black sandals with a bow, according to the Heard County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones has tattoos, including “Isaac” on her left wrist, “Trent” on her right wrist and a star diagram on her back.

She may be traveling in a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Georgia license plate RVE6177.

The car is hot pink with a blue stripe along the side of the car.

Jones is diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic and was not on her medications at the time of her disappearance, HCSO said.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

She has blue eyes and brown, below-shoulder-length hair with blond highlights.

In an article we published Wednesday, HCSO Lt. Dan Boswell said the department has enlisted assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and has followed up on every tip they’ve received and interviewed everyone she had a relationship with.

So far, they have been unable to connect her disappearance to any wrongdoing.

Many on social media have voiced strong opinions about the case as well, urging law enforcement to do more.

The search is going on two months, and unfortunately, there appears to be as many answers as there were when the investigation first began.

What law enforcement really needs is for anyone with information to come forward.

It’s likely that someone has information that would help find Jones.

We urge anyone with information to come forward now so that Jones can be found and be reunited with her family.

If you know anything about Jones’ whereabouts, we ask that you contact Heard County 911 or Boswell at (706) 675-3329.