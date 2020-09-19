SGT Kenneth Lee Williams, age 59, of Hampton, Virginia, formerly of West Point, gained his wings into eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 30, 1961, to the late Willis Lee Williams and Arvella Winston Williams in West Point.

Kenneth was a humble, quiet soul, always displaying a big smile on his face while growing up. During his high school years, Kenneth participated in basketball, track and field. He graduated from West Point High School with the Class of 1979. Immediately following graduation, Kenneth enlisted into The United States Army. SGT Williams had several tours while serving his country on foreign soil: Turkey, Korea, and Germany. SGT Williams received an honorable discharge after serving over 10 years. He later served in the Army National Guard for a period of time.

“Kenny,” as he was known to many, accepted Christ in his life at an early age uniting with the Keeney Memorial United Methodist Church, West Point. In later years, he attended Global Empowerment Church, Atlanta, Bethel Baptist Church, Omaha, Nebraska, and Jehovah Jireh Ministries, Alexander City.

Kenneth was employed as a customer service representative, McDonald’s Corporation Management and The United States Postal Service until he became disabled.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Lee Williams.

He leaves to cherish is loving memories two children, Gabriel and Coranda Williams, Stafford, Virginia; mother, Arvella Winston Williams, Alexander City; one sister, Betty Jean Williams, Columbus, Georgia; two brothers, Dr. John Fitzgerald (Tinette) Williams, Stonecrest, Georgia and Dr. Roderick Wilfred (Carrie) Williams, Alexander City; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins, friends and classmates.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at noon in the Marseilles Cemetery with Dr. Roderick Williams, serving as the Eulogist, Dr. John Williams, Presiding, the Rev. Micheal Stiggers, the Rev. Billy Drake and the Rev. Ronnie Jones assisting.

SGT Williams’ cremains will be entombed to rest in a Columbarium in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia with military honors.

To express online condolences, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.