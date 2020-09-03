Sheriff’s office to hold annual rodeo

LaFAYETTE — The 24th annual Chambers County Sheriff’s Rodeo will be taking place on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Chambers County Rodeo Arena. It starts at 8 p.m. EDT each evening. Some of the top cowboys and cowgirls in southeastern rodeo will be competing for points at the event. The top 10 in each division will qualify for the southeast finals.

“We always have local girls riding in the pre-competition part of the rodeo,” said Sheriff Sid Lockhart. “We’d like to have good turnouts to support them and to see some first-class rodeo.”

These rodeos generate funds to purchase needed equipment for the sheriff’s office that’s not included in the county budget.

In past years, the sheriff’s office has been able to acquire protective equipment for deputies such as body armor along with weapons and Tasers. This year, the department will be ordering equipment to outfit five patrol cars that have been purchased.

“Coming to these rodeos is a great way to show your support for our deputies,” Lockhart said. “It’s good, clean family fun, and there will be fun things for kids to do. There will be a mechanical bull that will be fun to ride. One of the best things about these rodeos is that it gives us a chance to mingle with the public in a non-stressful setting. So many times when people meet officers, something bad has happened. They have had an accident, their home has been broken into or someone is arrested. We like being around local citizens in good times. These rodeos give us a chance to do that.”