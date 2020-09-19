Springwood dominated by No. 1 Gators

The Springwood Wildcats fell on the road to No. 1 Glennwood on Friday night 61-14.

The Gators lived up to their new No. 1 ranking by taking away the Wildcats running game throughout the entire contest. Springwood finished with just 101 rushing yards, 104 of which came in the second half.

The Gators were so stout defensively in the first half, they held Springwood to -3 rushing yards on 16 attempts in the first two quarters. Springwood finished with just four yards of offense in the first half, gaining seven yards on two pass completions.

Springwood fell behind early, as the Gators scored four touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes. They followed up with a 20-point second quarter.

Springwood’s scoring came at the end of the game. Kannon Key scored a touchdown with an 18-yard run.

Key led all Wildcats with 87 yards on seven carries. He had a couple of big runs, for gains of 22, 34 and 18 in the second half.

Running back OJ Tolbert scored the only other touchdown, scoring on a nine-yard carry. He was limited to just eight carries for 24 yards.

Tolbert led the way on defense as well, finishing with seven total tackles and two for a loss. Defensive lineman Andre Mills also added seven tackles.

The Wildcats travel to Lee-Scott for their next game on Sept. 24.