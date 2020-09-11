Today marks the 19th anniversary of 9/11, a day in which is remembered as the deadliest day in U.S. history. Four planes were flown into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C. and the fourth crashed in a field in Shanksville, PA.

The attacks played out on television bringing shock and fear to the country and the world.

2,977 people died and more than 6,000 others were injured in the attacks.

Many of those who were killed or injured were civilians, however, the New York City Fire Department lost 343 firefighters trying to save the lives of the civilians in the towers.

There were many triumphant stories to come out of 9/11 but none would outshadow the sadness that shock this nation to its core.

Nearly 20 years later, we should all take some time to reflect on this tragic event.

The mantra that soon followed the attack “Never Forget” still lives on today and should continue to be a reminder to not take our freedoms and securities for granted.

Today is also Patriots Day so as you go about your day, stop and take a moment and remember those that lost their lives and the families that have been forever impacted by the attacks of 9/11.

We will never forget.