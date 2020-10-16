A Vision to Feed Ministry receives recognition

VALLEY — Members of Lodge No. 876, Fairfax, thought it was high time the A Vision to Feed Ministry got some recognition for its long-time efforts to feed the needy, and on Wednesday afternoon a plaque presentation took place in front of the ministry’s headquarters on 54th Street.

Jessie Stephens, worshipful master of the lodge, presented a plaque to Brother Carl Ashford, in appreciation of 15 years of helping needy individuals and families with their need for food.

The organization is currently helping an estimated 250 families in the east Alabama-west Georgia area with their monthly food needs.

“We operate on the donations we receive,” Ashford said. “We feed children, the elderly and disabled people in the two-state area.”

“This is awesome,” he said upon receiving the plaque from the lodge. “It’s nice to get some recognition for what we have been doing.”

The ministry has been growing since its founding on May 19, 2005. Over that time, an estimated 65,000 people have been helped.

“Thank God for the many businesses and individuals who have helped us,” Ashford said. “Our first feeding took place in River View 15 years ago. We were able to feed 125 people at that time. We didn’t know how to set up for it or how many people would be there, but we managed. It was done through a blessing from Jesus Christ, and it has been that way ever since. The word quickly spread about what we were doing. Soon after that, we went to LaFayette and were able to feed over 500 people.”

With donations pouring in to support what the A Vision to Feed Ministry was doing, they have been able to host feedings in West Point, Lanett, Opelika, Salem, Beulah, LaGrange, Pine Mountain, Franklin, Camp Hill, Tuskegee, Columbus, Tuscaloosa and other locations.

The next distribution will be at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 23 outside the new building on 54th Street in the Redland Heights community.

Ashford said the new building is allowing for the ministry to better serve those in need.

“We are thankful for all our supporters,” he said. “We ask for your continued prayers and support.”

The ministry has a Blessing Builders campaign with the goal of raising $6,000 for a building expansion.

“Every donation will help,” he said. “As we build, we can help more people.”