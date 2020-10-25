Absentee voting winding down in Chambers County

LaFAYETTE — The Chambers County Clerk of Court’s office is a very busy place these days. It’s the only place in the county where people can vote by absentee ballot in the Nov. 3 general election, and the turnout thus far is far exceeding previous presidential elections.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a factor in the increased number of absentee ballots, as people are preferring to vote in advance rather then stand in lines at the polling places on election day.

“We still have a week to go,” Circuit Clerk Lisa Burdette told The Valley Times-News, “but we have already gone past the number of absentee votes we had four years ago. Through Thursday, more than 1,700 registered voters had voted by absentee ballot. This compares to a total of 1,200 who voted in 2016.”

Voting is taking place from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. to – 4 p.m. CDT on weekdays.

“Thursday, Oct. 29 will be the final day for absentee voting in Chambers County,” Burdette said.

“We are running way ahead of the turnout in previous presidential elections. I’d like to remind people to bring their driver’s license with them. We need to make a copy of it.”

Burdette said she will be glad when the election is over.

“Maybe then we can get caught up on the work that’s been put on hold,” she said.