Beulah Park project now complete

In August of 2019, Lee County announced it would be adding two sports parks, one in Beauregard and one in Beulah, for a $6 million project. Sports Turf Company, who was contracted to complete the project announced on Wednesday that Beulah Park was now complete.

The project scope included two natural grass baseball and softball fields, a natural grass multi-purpose field, site development, erosion control, mass grading, parking lot construction, concrete plaza installation, irrigation, fencing, sports lighting, landscaping and site furnishings.

“Our community is thrilled that this new park will provide children a place to spend their time and develop their athletic skills,” Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman said in a press release. “Lee County has been planning for a facility like this for many years, and we’re excited to provide our community a high-quality recreational park.”

The new park is located at 11061 Lee Road 379, Valley, AL 36854.

The park will serve as a centerpiece in the community for many years, providing an opportunity for athletes of all ages to showcase and develop their athletic skills.

Sports Turf was the same company that renovated the Valley Sportsplex in 2015.

“Sports Turf Company is honored to build these fields for the community,” said Todd Wiggins, president of Sports Turf Company. “We enjoy knowing that our fields will make a positive impact on the area and its local athletes for many years to come.”