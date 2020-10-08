Busy hurricane season continues

Twenty-four hours ago many of us were talking to family on the Alabama and Florida gulf coasts, worried that they would be experiencing a major hurricane this weekend.

But as we type this, Hurricane Delta’s path has shifted west, and at this point it’s looking unlikely for Alabama or Florida to get the worst of the weather.

If you have family along the coast in Louisiana, Mississippi or Texas, we hope you’re reaching out to them and discussing evacuation measures.

At one point, it looked like our weekend might get affected by the hurricane too. Football games have been moved in both Georgia and Alabama, including LaGrange High School’s homecoming game. It’ll now be played Thursday.

Weather can change quickly, especially a hurricane’s path.

Even meteorologists struggle to pinpoint a storm’s exact path until a few days before it makes landfall, but even that is usually enough time to get out of harm’s way.

Our thoughts are with anyone in the storm’s path as it makes its way closer to the coast. Right now, it’s expected to make landfall in Louisiana by Friday evening.

We urge anyone with family in the path to take precautionary measures.

This has been the second most active hurricane season on record for the Atlantic, behind only 2005, and unfortunately, we’re not quite done.

We’ll keep you posted if for some reason the storm turns our direction, but for now our concern lies with those on the Gulf Coast.