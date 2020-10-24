CCSD COVID quarantine numbers continue to drop

On Friday, the Chambers County School District released its updated weekly COVID-19 numbers.

The school district was on fall break for the first three days of the week, but the testing dates back to Oct. 17.

Of the 2,680 students on campus, CCSD data shows there were three positive cases this week, while only six students were quarantined for direct exposure. The week prior there were three positive cases and 26 students had been quarantined.

There weren’t any students sent home for exhibiting symptoms.

Overall, there were eight more students on campus this week than the previous week.

Of the 460 employees, only one tested positive for the virus over the last week. Two were quarantined for direct exposure, while one was sent home for exhibiting symptoms.

“Our numbers were down this week, but we were out for fall break from Friday, Oct. 16 and returned on Thursday, Oct. 22,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said.