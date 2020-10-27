Chambers County under Tropical Storm Watch

Chambers County is under a tropical storm watch, due to the approaching Tropical Storm Zeta.

It’s a rare warning for Chambers County, but it means tropical-storm-force winds are possible in the area over the next 48 hours.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham said to prepare for the potential wind of 39 to 57 miles per hour. The guidance from the NWS also encouraged people to act now to complete preparations before the storm hits.

The current forecast calls for 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday and is expected to impact Chambers County Thursday.