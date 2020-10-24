Collins visits West Point in final tour before election

Senate hopeful Doug Collins made a stop in West Point on Friday morning as part of his tour of Georgia. Collins is in a tight Senate battle with current Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman. The Senate race is a special election, meaning if no candidate tops the 50 percent threshold the top two candidates will head for a run-off, regardless of party.

At the time, it was thought that Collins would be Kemp’s choice after President Donald Trump threw his support to Collins.

Collins brought some firepower with him on this visit as former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, congressman and West Point native Drew Ferguson, and Georgia Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black joined him on his visit.

As the crowd started to gather, Collins and Huckabee could be found throughout Smith Lanier Park taking photos and talking with community members and other dignitaries.

After a brief invocation by councilman Gerald Ledbetter, West Point Mayor Steve Tramell.

Tramell welcomed Collins and said it was an honor to have him back in West Point. Tramell began by introducing Ferguson.

Ferguson started out by thanking some of the delegates from Troup County like County Commissioner Lewis Davis.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a shout out to our county commissioner, Lewis Davis,” Ferguson said. “When you first ran, you made a promise to this community that you will be here to support us. Thank you for all you do, you have kept your word, and I am honored to call you a friend and cast my vote for you last week.”

Ferguson moved quickly to his support of President Trump and called Trump the only person standing in the way of socialism.

“I couldn’t be more proud to stand with our President Donald Trump. He is willing to do everything he can for you,” Ferguson said. “And he is the only thing standing between you and socialism.”

Ferguson added his support for Collins.

“I proudly endorsed Doug Collins very early on, besides the fact that he’s a great man, a wonderful father, a good friend. He’s a conservative leader not only here in Georgia but around the country,” Ferguson said.

Black took to the stage to pledge his continued support for Collins.

“I’m confident we have the right man running. I’m confident that my friend is going to win,” Black said. “And I am confident that your fundamental help of turning people out over the next few days, we’ll have a United States Senator that I think is going to lead us in this next generation we’ll be proud of.”

Black then called former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to the stage, who began by applauding President Donald Trump’s performance in the final presidential debate.

“Wasn’t he great last night? He was just pitch-perfect,” Huckabee said to an applauding audience.

Huckabee joked about his run for President.

“I want you to also know that we tried really hard to get a Huckabee in the White House, and we got one in there, it just wasn’t the one I wanted it to be.” Huckabee said. “Donald Trump was not my first choice for president. I was my first choice, but he was my second,” he quipped. Huckabee continued campaigning for Trump’s reelection, imploring the voters of West Point to vote to re-elect the current president, and in a moment of irony a CSX train passed through the intersection of 7th Ave. and 2nd St. blowing its horn as it approached the crossing.

“We need Donald Trump to be re-elected. Thank you train for reaffirming that,” Huckabee said without batting an eye. “That train has more energy in that horn than Joe Biden’s had in his entire campaign,” Huckabee said, taking a shot at the Democratic nominee.

Huckabee didn’t shy away from the fact he is not from Georgia and cannot vote for Collins but qualified his support.

“I’ve watched this man as he stood, I started to say toe to toe, but basically, it’s face to waste with Doug Collins. But he’s been willing to fight not just for you, but for all Americans. And I have watched his courage. I’ve watched his conviction. And I’ve watched his God anointed communication skills and I’ve said, ‘we need this guy in the U.S. Senate.’”

As Huckabee left the stage, he greeted Collins with an elbow bump and took hold of the microphone.

Collins started his 17-minute speech by offering praise to Congressman Drew Ferguson, who was the first Republican member of Georgia’s congressional delegation to take sides and endorse Collins.

“Let me just tell you West Point, your native son here. He may not be fixing your teeth, but he’s fixing this country. He is a rising star,” Collins said.

Collins dubbed his 17 days, over 60 stops, 4,000-mile trip around Georgia ‘The Rest of the Story’ in honor of the late Paul Harvey.

“I believe in getting out and telling people who you are. I believe in getting out, I believe in getting out and sharing your story,” Collins said.

He also eluded to the money Loeffler has spent during her campaign to discredit him.

“$35 million has been spent against me and, undoubtedly, if you can’t spend $35 million, to tell the truth, I’m going to tell you the truth,” Collins said.

In his final plea, Collins said he has a vision for Georgia and will fight for the people.

“You know I’m gonna fight for you, from West Point to Gainesville from Bainbridge to Toccoa from St. Simons Island to Dalton.”

