Lanett rebounds against Vincent, wins big

After dropping their second regular-season game of the season for the first time since 2015, the Lanett Panthers wanted to rebound in a big way. They did just that on Friday, soundly defeating Vincent 50-7.

The Panthers dominated the game the whole time, taking a 36-7 lead by the end of the first half.

The Panthers amassed their big offensive total in two ways, by simplifying the offense by using their athleticism to help them out and the offensive line’s play.

“Just with our offensive line, we came to block tonight,” assistant coach EJ Webb said. “They did a great job upfront. To hear them say ‘just run the football behind us’ is something that we ask for. Just to see them bounce back and see them want for us to run the football behind them is progress.”

In his first game as a starting quarterback, senior Kadarius Zackery finished with five total touchdowns, three rushing and two passing. He finished with 152 rushing yards and 283 passing yards, while completing six of his eight passes.

Senior receiver Seidrion Langston finished with three catches for 75 yards. D’Quez Madden finished with seven carries for 75 yards.

Junior Dai’shaun Walker capped off the Panthers scoring effort with a 98-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, the Black Bandits, as the starting defense calls themselves, allowed just one big pass play early in the game. After the big play, the defense settled in and dominated the remainder of the game.

“I tip my hat to our defense,” Webb said. “We gave up one big long ball on the first pass of the game, but we bounced back and shut them down. After that one play, our defense woke up and said ‘we either put up or shut up.’ Our defense rose to the occasion.”

Both of the Panthers’ middle linebackers had huge games on defense. Junior Teo Cheeks finished with eight tackles for loss, while senior Kelvin “Geico” Zachery finished with six tackles for a loss.

Junior defensive end Caden Story finished with five solo tackles and a sack.

The Panthers host Ranburne for their next game.