Mr. Charles F. Kirk

Charles F. Kirk passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, at EAMC/Lanier after a five-year battle with dementia.

He was born in Sikesville (Clay County), on Dec. 13, 1933, to James W. “Bill” Kirk and Eunice Ardecie Rice Kirk. He moved to Alexander City about 1951 to work at Russell Mills and worked there for 16 years.

In 1955, he married Kathryn Sims and they had two children. In 1967, he moved to Chambers County (Lanett) to work at Lanier Mill where he worked for 11 years before he had to retire early due to failing eyesight.

Before his eyesight failed, he loved to draw. He could draw just about any make/model of car from memory. He also loved to read, especially the Bible. During his later years, he loved to listen to the radio and stay outside doing yard work.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Kathryn Kirk; parents; brothers, Gene, James, and Paul Kirk; sisters, Zelma, Ruth, Nell, and Motier.

He is survived by one daughter, Karen (Tim) Blanks; one son, Randall (Brandy) Kirk; brother, Bobby Kirk (Lizzie), of Alexander City; sisters, Margaret Lightsey of Mobile and Hazel Mosley, of Pell City. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Shane (Tracy) Hale, Jefferson (Meagan) Blanks, Jackson (Alex) Blanks, Cierra Kirk, and Landon Kirk; and one great-grandchild, Steven (Katelynn) Hale.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a graveside service was held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett. The Rev. Iris Adams officiated.

