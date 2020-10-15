Mr. James Henry McCallister stepped into Heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center.

He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Feb. 21, 1930 to the late Jessie Lee and Nettie Tillotson McCallister. James married Bobbie Sue Leverette on April 19, 1949. He was an extraordinary son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and uncle. James retired from West Point Foundry in 1996 after 26 years of service. James was a member of the Fredonia Community Club and Upper Room Church.

James was proceeded in death by his parents and loving wife of 66 years, Bobbie Sue. He is survived by his children, Raymond (Sandra) McCallister of LaGrange, Rita (Larry) Roberts, of Pine Mountain Valley, Georgia, Darlene (Connie) Haynes, of Greer, South Carolina, Shirley (Bill) Johnston, of West Point and Sandra McCallister, of Lanett; his grandchildren, Brian (Angie) McCallister, of LaGrange, Jennifer Calhoun (Ken Pittman), of Dalton, Georgia, John Mark Calhoun, of Bradenton, Florida, Keli McCallister, of LaGrange and Brannon Roberts (Tracy Bryan), of Pine Mountain Valley, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Kaylee McCallister, Cody and Elijah Gunn, all of LaGrange, Taylor (Michael) Bridgeman, of Godwin, North Carolina, Jillian Roberts, Trevor, Karsyn, and Carli Roberts, of Pine Mountain Valley, Georiga and MaKenzie Bridgeman, of Godwin, North Carolina as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was affectionately known to many as “Mr. Mac”, “Bro. Mac”, “Granddaddy Mac”, and the candy man. Even though he never had the formal education, it was his carpentry trade that he’s most remembered for. Our families’ homes are full of the treasures he made with his hands.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal regulations, the family will have a private memorial and burial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Upper Room Church Mission Fund, 3640 55th Street, Valley, AL 36854.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Mr. McCallister, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.